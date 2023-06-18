Obituary: Larry Myers, aka “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuit”

Larry Myers, affectionately known as “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuit,” has passed away. He was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed.

Larry was renowned for his delicious buttermilk biscuits, which he generously shared with friends and family. He had a passion for cooking and often experimented with new recipes.

Despite his struggles with obesity, Larry remained positive and was always eager to lend a helping hand. He had a heart of gold and touched the lives of everyone he met.

Larry’s legacy will live on through his famous buttermilk biscuit recipe, which he passed down to his children and grandchildren. His memory will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Mr. Buttermilk Biscuit.

