Larry Rauch Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Chief Larry Rauch, former Chief Fire Instructor of the Bergen County Fire Academy has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 22. 2021
Chief Larry Rauch, former Chief Fire Instructor of the Bergen County Fire Academy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 22. 2021.
Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Fire Department is in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey. 15h · The Ho-Ho-Kus Fire Department is mourning the passing of Chief Larry Rauch, former Chief Fire Instructor of the Bergen County Fire Academy, former Bergen County Fire Coordinator, and Ex. Chief of the Upper Saddle River Fire Department. Today we offer our sincere condolences to the Rauch Family, and we join the fire community in honoring him for his dedication and support of the fire service which spanned 50 years. (Photo of Chief Rauch at an incident in Ho-Ho-Kus standing next to his wife, Sherry, who predeceased him in December 2020). Photo Credit – Chris Torello
Source: (2) Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Fire Department – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.