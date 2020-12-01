Larry Willis Death -Dead – Obituaries: Larry Willis, president of @TTDAFLCIO, died yesterday at 53 from injuries sustained in a bike accident.

We all have an obligation to leave the world a better place than we found it. Larry Willis certainly did, fighting for millions of workers across this country. My heart goes out to his loved ones and the entire labor movement mourning his loss. He was a giant and will be missed. https://t.co/C2dVA9va44 — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) November 30, 2020

Yesterday, with his wife and daughter by his side, TTD president Larry Willis, 53, succumbed to injuries sustained on November 22 in a tragic biking accident. TTD Secretary-Treasurer Greg Regan issues this statement of mourning and remembrance: https://t.co/lzG1psyl5D — Transp. Trades Dept. (@TTDAFLCIO) November 30, 2020

I had the great privilege of getting to know Larry Willis over the past couple of years. He was a fierce advocate for the brothers and sisters in the labor movement and the working class in general. He was also just a really good guy. Gone from us way too soon. RIP Larry. https://t.co/yGP4vz9S28 — Alex Beckmann (@abecks14) November 30, 2020

NATCA MOURNS TRAGIC PASSING OF TTD PRESIDENT AND LABOR CHAMPION LARRY WILLIS. NATCA President @paulrinaldi & @NATCAevp Trish Gilbert issued a statement today on the tragic passing of @TTDAFLCIO President Larry Willis: https://t.co/ZAeoNQFrVV pic.twitter.com/4wuGewh1Gr — NATCA (@NATCA) November 30, 2020

Flight Attendants join our sisters & brothers in mourning the sudden loss of @TTDAFLCIO President Larry Willis. He was a champion for transportation workers, recently pushing for COVID #ReliefNow. @afa_cwa sends our love to his wife, daughter & TTD Family. https://t.co/6uCpm4ZQ99 pic.twitter.com/1FQC71FrZn — AFA-CWA (@afa_cwa) November 30, 2020

Please help us honor our friend and relentless advocate for working people. We are in shock. Larry Willis lived his life in service to all of us. I cannot express how deeply our movement mourns his loss. We will fight forward in his name. Always. https://t.co/sIu8mp0jEW — Sara Nelson (@FlyingWithSara) November 30, 2020