Larry’s River woman : 74-year-old Larry’s River woman killed in Guysborough crash

“74-year-old Larry’s River Woman Killed in Guysborough Crash”

A 74-year-old woman died on May 21 in a two-vehicle accident in Guysborough, Nova Scotia. The collision occurred on Highway 16, Meaghers Hill, where a pickup truck heading north towards Antigonish and a car travelling south towards Guysborough crashed at a slight curve between Old Monastery Road and Reddys Hill Road. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a Larry’s River woman, was declared dead at the scene, while the driver and lone occupant of the truck, a Haver Boucher man, suffered minor injuries. According to the police, drugs or alcohol were not factors in the accident, and the RCMP collision reconstruction service attended the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Atlantic Briefs Desk

