Lars Norén Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Swedish dramatist Lars Norén has Died .

Swedish dramatist Lars Norén has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The major Swedish dramatist Lars Norén has died due to complications from COVID-19. Norén is up there with Strindberg and Bergman in estimation in Europe. https://t.co/lVzaGbED5Q — J. Kelly Nestruck (@nestruck) January 27, 2021

J. Kelly Nestruck @nestruck The major Swedish dramatist Lars Norén has died due to complications from COVID-19. Norén is up there with Strindberg and Bergman in estimation in Europe.