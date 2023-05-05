“Las Vegas justice” Today : Man’s Fatal Shooting in Las Vegas Street Sparks Family’s Quest for Justice

Local Family Devastated After Son is Shot and Killed in Las Vegas

The Castellon family is in mourning after 27-year-old Lenny Castellon was found shot and killed in the street in the west valley of Las Vegas early Sunday morning. Lenny’s entire family is struggling to come to terms with his sudden and senseless death.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. They are hoping that someone will come forward with information about the shooting to help bring justice for Lenny.

Lenny’s cousin, Mario Castellon, spoke with 8 News Now and shared his memories of Lenny. He described Lenny as a jokester who always brought laughter and joy to those around him. Mario said that Lenny was a loving father, friend, brother, and son who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The Castellon family is desperate for answers as to why someone would do this to Lenny. They hope that by speaking out, they can help bring an end to the violence that has affected their community and changed their world forever.

Mario emphasized the need for the community to come together and be better. He said that violence only begets more violence, and that it will never end until someone steps up to be the better person.

As the family continues to mourn their loss, they are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Las Vegas Metro Police or Crimestoppers.

Lenny’s death is a tragic reminder of the violence that still plagues many communities across the United States. It highlights the need for individuals and communities to work together to address the root causes of violence and find ways to prevent it from happening in the first place.

The Castellon family’s loss is a heartbreaking reminder that behind every act of violence is a real person with hopes, dreams, and loved ones. It is up to all of us to work towards a world where every person can live without fear of violence or harm.

News Source : Sasha Loftis

Source Link :Las Vegas family seeks justice after man found shot, killed in street/