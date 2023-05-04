“Las Vegas vigil” : Vigil held by family of Las Vegas man who died in crash

Remembering Khalin Hershel Houston: A Tragic Loss for the Las Vegas Community

On May 1, Khalin Hershel Houston, a 28-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was tragically killed in a fatal car crash. The news of his passing sent shockwaves throughout the community, as Houston was known and loved by many. Just two nights after the accident, friends and family members gathered to hold a vigil and balloon release in his honor.

Donnell Tyars, Houston’s father-in-law, spoke highly of the victim, describing him as a “great guy, loved by everyone.” He also shared a heartwarming memory from shortly after his daughter married Houston. “Khalin married my daughter, he walked into my room, and said ‘you’ve got one more son, and we love you,'” Tyars recounted.

The turnout at the vigil was a testament to how much Houston was loved and appreciated by those who knew him. The balloon release was an idea from his wife, Destiny Tyars, who has been left devastated by the loss of her husband.

Unfortunately, in addition to the emotional toll that Houston’s death has taken on his loved ones, there are financial burdens to consider as well. The family is currently seeking assistance to cover the expenses associated with his funeral and memorial services.

“We need help burying this wonderful man,” said Houston’s father-in-law. If you would like to contribute to the cause, information on how to donate can be found on the family’s GoFundMe page.

Houston’s passing serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with our loved ones. His presence will be sorely missed in the Las Vegas community, but his memory will live on through the love and support of those who knew and cared for him.

In conclusion, the loss of Khalin Hershel Houston has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew and cared for him. His tragic passing has been felt by many in the Las Vegas community, and his legacy will continue to live on through the memories he leaves behind. The family is grateful for any help and support that can be provided as they navigate this difficult time and honor Houston’s memory in the best way possible.

