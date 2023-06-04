Lascelles Chin biography: 10 Important Facts about Late Jamaican Business Mogul Lascelles Chin

10 Things to Know About Lascelles Chin: The Legendary Jamaican Entrepreneur

Jamaica recently mourned the loss of Lascelles Chin, a titan of industry, innovator, and philanthropist. Chin’s entrepreneurial prowess and philanthropy earned him a household name, and his pioneering approach to manufacturing and brand development improved countless lives. Here are 10 things to know about the legendary Jamaican entrepreneur.

Humble Beginnings

Lascelles Chin was born in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, and grew up in Kendal in Manchester and Balaclava in St Elizabeth. Chin comes from humble beginnings, and as a child, he had to make his own toys.

Determination

Chin acknowledged that he was teased a lot during his school days because he was Chinese, but this only made him more determined to reach his goals by studying hard to be successful.

Importing Business

In 1961, at the age of 23, Chin used his savings of £175 and began importing black pepper from Asia and peas from Portugal and the United States, rapidly becoming Jamaica’s largest trader in black pepper.

Henkel Partnership

Chin partnered with the German company Henkel Limited in 1965 when he heard Henkel was planning to establish an adhesive plant in Jamaica. He became the chair and managing director of Henkel’s Jamaica operations and made the island the top per capita user of its adhesives in the world.

LASCO Affiliate Companies

In 1988, Chin used his business skills and experience to establish LASCO Affiliate Companies, a group comprising LASCO Manufacturing, LASCO Financial, and Services, and LASCO Distributors, that currently manufactures and distributes more than 300 products under the LASCO brand name.

Philanthropic Contributions

Chin was presented with Jamaica’s fourth-highest civilian honor, the Order of Jamaica, in 2001 in recognition of his commitment to philanthropy and his contributions to the development of commerce and business in Jamaica.

Honorary Degrees

Chin also received two honorary degrees: the Doctor of Laws from the University of Technology in Jamaica and the Doctor of Humane Letters from Northern Caribbean University.

Board Memberships

Chin served on the board of the Kings House Foundation, was Director of the Standards Council at the Bureau of Standards in Jamaica, and was a member of the Rotary Club of St. Andrew North.

Family Life

Lascelles Chin was married to Eileen Chin, and the couple had two sons. Eileen Chin is also an entrepreneur who joined the LASCO Group in 1999 and became general manager of LASCO Foods, LASCO Food (Successors) Limited, and LASCO Properties in 2008.

Legacy

Lascelles Chin’s legacy lives on through the LASCO Chin Foundation, which supports education, health, community development, and the environment. The Foundation provides scholarships, builds schools, donates medical equipment, and funds community projects across Jamaica.

In conclusion, Lascelles Chin’s entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropy have left an indelible mark on Jamaica. He was a true leader, innovator, and a force for good. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

