Lascelles Chin, Founder of the Lasco Group, Passes Away – Obituary and Net Worth Details

Founder of the Lasco Group, Lascelles Chin is Dead

Lascelles Chin, the founder of the Lasco Group, has passed away. The Jamaican entrepreneur and philanthropist died on September 6, 2021, at the age of 79. Chin was known for his business acumen and his commitment to giving back to his community. His death has been met with an outpouring of condolences from those who knew him.

Early Life and Career

Lascelles Chin was born in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1942. He grew up in a small village called Hectors River and attended the Hectors River All-Age School. After completing his education, Chin started working as a salesman for a pharmaceutical company. He quickly realized that there was a need for affordable medication in Jamaica and decided to start his own business.

The Lasco Group

In 1988, Chin founded the Lasco Group, a conglomerate of companies that included Lasco Distributors, Lasco Foods, and Lasco Financial Services. The group became one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of consumer products in Jamaica, with a focus on affordable and high-quality goods. Under Chin’s leadership, the Lasco Group expanded into other Caribbean countries and even into the United States.

Philanthropy

Lascelles Chin was a philanthropist who believed in giving back to his community. He established the Lasco Chin Foundation, a non-profit organization that focused on education, health, and sports. The foundation provided scholarships to students, donated medical equipment to hospitals, and sponsored sports teams. Chin was also a supporter of the arts and donated to the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission.

Net Worth

Lascelles Chin’s net worth at the time of his death was estimated to be around $1 billion. He was one of the richest people in Jamaica and was known for his generosity. Chin’s wealth came primarily from his ownership of the Lasco Group, which continued to be successful under his leadership.

Legacy

Lascelles Chin was a visionary entrepreneur and a beloved member of his community. His legacy will be remembered for his contributions to the economy of Jamaica, his philanthropy, and his commitment to providing affordable goods to his customers. Chin’s passing is a great loss, but his impact on Jamaica and the wider Caribbean will continue to be felt for many years to come.

Conclusion

Lascelles Chin’s death is a reminder of the impact that one person can have on their community and their country. He was an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed. Chin’s legacy will live on through the Lasco Group and the many lives he touched through his philanthropy. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

