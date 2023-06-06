“Laser printable postcard size cards” : 100 Avery Printable Cards for Laser Printers, 4 x 6 Inches, U.S. Post Card Size (5389)

5389 Avery Printable Cards for Laser Printers, U.S. Post Card Size (4 x 6), 100 Cards



When it comes to creating personalized and professional-looking post cards, Avery has got you covered with its pack of 100 white post cards. Whether you are planning to send out invitations, menu cards, or sales and marketing pieces, these cards are perfect for any occasion. Made from heavyweight cardstock, these premium white cards have a nice weighty feel, giving your postcards a touch of elegance and sophistication.

One of the best things about these post cards is that they are micro-perforated and scored, making them easy to separate and fold. The ultra-fine perforations ensure a clean and easy separation, while the scoring makes it easy to fold the cards without any creases or wrinkles. This means that you can effortlessly create personalized post cards that look neat and professional, without spending hours trying to get them just right.

Another great feature of these post cards is that they are optimized for laser printers, which means that you can print your designs without worrying about annoying printer jams. The cards are also smudge-free, ensuring that your prints come out clean and crisp every time. This makes these post cards ideal for businesses and individuals who want to create high-quality marketing and promotional materials, without having to spend a lot of time and money on printing.

When it comes to customization, these post cards offer endless possibilities. You can easily personalize your printable card with your very own design, or choose from the thousands of free templates and designs available on the Avery site. This makes it easy to create customized post cards that reflect your individual style and personality. The double-sided printing feature also allows you to add sharp text and vibrant images to both sides of the printable cards, giving you more space to showcase your creativity.

So, what can you use these post cards for? The possibilities are endless. From wedding menu cards to grand opening announcements, these customized post cards are perfect for virtually any application you have in mind. You can use them for RSVP cards, decorative postcards, thank you cards, invitations, sales and marketing collateral, moving announcements, and save-the-date announcements. They also meet USA postal regulations for post cards, making them ideal for sending out to your friends and family, or to your customers and clients.

In conclusion, if you are looking for high-quality post cards that are easy to customize and print, then Avery’s pack of 100 white post cards is definitely worth considering. Made from heavyweight cardstock, micro-perforated and scored, optimized for laser printers, and customizable with your own design or thousands of free templates and designs, these post cards are perfect for creating personalized and professional-looking post cards for any occasion. So why wait? Order your pack of Avery post cards today and start creating!



