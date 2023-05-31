Lassi chicken tikka masala recipe.: Add a Twist to Your Dinner with Padma Lakshmi’s Lassi Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe

Chicken Tikka Masala with a Twist of Lassi

Chicken tikka masala is a beloved Indian dish enjoyed worldwide, commonly found in Indian restaurants and supermarkets. However, Padma Lakshmi, an Indian-born American author and activist, shared a recipe that gives the classic dish an interesting twist by incorporating lassi.

Ingredients:

Spice mixture:

2 black cardamom pods

2 tsp coriander seeds

1 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

3 whole cloves

2 large hot-dried Indian chillies

Chicken:

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 cup plain lassi

2 tsp turmeric

2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp amchur

1 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp Kashmiri chili powder

2 tbs lemon juice

Sauce:

Ghee

Salt to taste

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 cups onion (white, red, or shallots), chopped

2 garlic cloves, whole

1 tbs fresh ginger, minced

1 fresh hot red chili, sliced

2 cups tomato puree (San Marzano preferred)

2 tbs tomato paste

1 1/2 tsp amchur

1 1/2 Kashmiri chili powder

Pinch of sugar

1 1/2 cups plain lassi

1 cup chopped cilantro

Basmati rice, for serving

Method:

For the spice mixture:

In a small sauté pan, toast black cardamom, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cloves, and dried chiles individually for about a minute or until fragrant. Transfer all the toasted spices to a spice grinder and blend until a smooth powder forms. Set aside.

For the chicken:

In a large bowl, mix the lassi, spices, and lemon juice. Let the chicken sit in the mixture for at least 30 minutes on the counter at room temperature, or longer in the fridge. Heat 2 tablespoons of ghee in a large, deep pan. Shake off excess marinade from the chicken, then brown chicken on both sides. (This may need to be done in batches, depending on the size of the pan.) Transfer cooked chicken to a sheet tray lined with foil, then set aside to cool.

For the sauce:

Wipe the pan clean, then heat 2 tablespoons of ghee. Add cumin seeds and chopped onion. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until onions are softened. Add whole garlic, fresh ginger, and red chili, and cook for 3 to 5 minutes more. Add another tablespoon or so of ghee, if needed, along with the toasted, ground spice mixture, and sauté for 1 to 2 more minutes. Add pureed tomatoes, tomato paste, 2 cups of water, 1 to 2 teaspoons kosher salt, and amchur. Mix well, cover, and simmer for about 30 minutes, or until reduced by about half. While the sauce is simmering, slice chicken thighs into bite-sized pieces. Add Kashmiri chili powder to the tomato sauce and cook for 1 to 2 minutes more. Season with additional salt and a pinch of sugar if necessary. Add diced chicken and cook for another 10 minutes. Add lassi to tomato sauce and mix well. Garnish with cilantro. Serve chicken masala over basmati rice.

According to Padma Lakshmi, this recipe is a healthier and lighter version of the traditional recipe, with the lassi adding a tangy creaminess to the curry. This North Indian fiery tomato curry is much better than the tikka masala from local takeout spots.

Give this flavourful recipe a try today and enjoy the unique twist of lassi in your chicken tikka masala!

