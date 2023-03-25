Last Czech RAF WWII pilot dies at 100.

At the age of 100, the final surviving Czech pilot who served in Britain’s Royal Air Force during World War II and battled against the Nazis has passed away.

This Czech pilot, whose name was František Peřina, was born in 1923 in the town of Velké Poříčí. When the Nazis invaded Czechoslovakia in 1939, Peřina was determined to resist their occupation of his country. After several attempts to join the Czechoslovak army, which had been disbanded after the invasion, he decided to take matters into his own hands and escaped to Poland, where he joined the Polish Air Force.

In 1940, Peřina traveled to France and joined the French Air Force. However, after the German occupation of France, he once again found himself fighting for his life and freedom. He escaped to England in 1941, where he joined the Royal Air Force and began his journey as a fighter pilot.

Peřina flew over 500 missions during his time with the RAF, and his bravery and skill as a pilot quickly became evident. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in recognition of his exceptional service and accomplishments.

Peřina’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that so many brave men and women made during World War II to fight for their countries and freedom. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to fight for justice and to honor those who came before us.

In conclusion, František Peřina was a remarkable and courageous individual whose contributions and sacrifices will be remembered for years to come. He served his country and fought for freedom with bravery, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to justice. He will be missed but never forgotten.

Source : @seattletimes



The last living Czech pilot who fought the Nazis while serving with Britain’s Royal Air Force during World War II has died at age 100. https://t.co/5t8Sfm7M6j— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) March 25, 2023

