Last Czech WWII pilot, Emil Bocek, dies at 100.

Emil Bocek, the last surviving Czech pilot who valiantly fought the Nazis while serving with Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) during the Second World War, has recently passed away at the age of 100. His passing marks the end of an era, as he was the last of the brave pilots who risked their lives in the skies to defend freedom and democracy.

Emil Bocek’s heroic role in defending Britain and Europe dates back to the early 1940s, when he joined the Czechoslovak Air Force and fought against the invading German forces. After the Czechoslovakian resistance was suppressed following the Munich Agreement, Bocek fled to Poland, Hungary and Romania before ultimately finding refuge in France. In late 1940, he managed to escape across the English Channel to join his fellow Czechoslovak pilots who had already made their way to Britain.

Once in Britain, Bocek received training from the RAF before being assigned to 311 Squadron, an all-Czech unit that fought under the command of the RAF. Bocek flew a number of bomber and fighter planes, and became a skilled pilot who flew missions over Germany and occupied Europe.

Following the end of the war, Bocek returned to Czechoslovakia but was forced to leave again in 1948 as the communist regime took hold. He once again fled to Britain and joined the RAF as an instructor. He lived in Britain for the remainder of his life, working as a translator for the British government and advocating for the rights of Czechoslovakian refugees.

Emil Bocek’s legacy as a courageous pilot and defender of freedom will never be forgotten. His bravery and determination to fight for what is right serves as an inspiration to us all, and his passing marks the end of an incredible chapter in history. May he rest in peace knowing that his contributions will always be remembered and appreciated.

