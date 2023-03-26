Last Czech WWII RAF pilot Emil Bocek, 100, dies.

At the age of 100, Emil Bocek, the final surviving Czech pilot who battled against the Nazis while serving with the Royal Air Force of Britain during World War II, has passed away.

Emil Bocek, the Czech war veteran who bravely fought the Nazis alongside Britain’s Royal Air Force during the Second World War, passed away at the age of 100. He was the last surviving Czech pilot who played a significant role in the fight against the Axis powers during one of the most challenging periods of human history.

Bocek was born on April 28, 1922, in Czechoslovakia which was then under German occupation. During his teenage years, he was determined to make a difference against the Nazi regime that had taken over his country. In 1939, he managed to escape from Czechoslovakia with the help of his sister and make his way to Britain. He joined the Czechoslovak Air Force in the British army and was sent to Canada to train further before returning to the UK and being assigned to the RAF’s No. 311 Squadron.

Bocek flew many dangerous missions during the war and showed great courage and resilience in his efforts to protect allied forces against the enemy. As part of the Czech forces in the RAF, he participated in bombings, photo-reconnaissance missions, and ground attacks. There were moments when he had to face the Nazis’ most dangerous fighters in the sky and had to outmaneuver them to ensure his and his comrades’ survival.

After the war, Bocek returned to Czechoslovakia with the hope of living a normal life. However, he soon realized that the communist regime had taken over the country, which was not what he had envisioned for it. He decided to return to the UK, where he settled and lived for the rest of his life.

Emil Bocek’s passing is a significant loss to the world and reminds us of the brave efforts of the people who fought for the freedom and liberty that we enjoy today. His commitment to serving his country and fighting against the forces that sought to dominate it will always be remembered as an example of valor and selflessness. May he rest in peace.

Source : @NEWSMAX



Emil Bocek, the last living Czech pilot who fought the Nazis while serving with Britain’s Royal Air Force during World War II, has died at age 100. https://t.co/UtFahsme08— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 25, 2023

Emil Bocek, the last living Czech pilot who fought the Nazis while serving with Britain's Royal Air Force during World War II, has died at age 100. https://t.co/UtFahsme08 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 25, 2023