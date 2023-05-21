“Last Lantern Theatre Brighton”: The Lantern Theatre in Brighton: A Final Act

The Last Man: A Superb Adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Novel by Sam Chittenden

Introduction

Mary Shelley’s The Last Man, adapted by Sam Chittenden and directed by Janette Eddisford, is a sublime piece of theatre that explores a 21st Century blighted by deadly plague. The play is a perfect blend of biographical and fictional elements, with Shelley herself as the lead character. The production is meticulously crafted, with flawless sound and lighting, exquisite set design, and fitting props that illustrate the story. The one-woman show features Catie Ridewood, who delivers a stunning performance as Shelley and her protagonist, as well as other characters along the way. The play has so much to say about the cyclical nature of plague and the human condition, and it reminds us of the power of theatre.

The Story

The play opens with Shelley lying woefully on the floor, devastated by the personal loss of her husband and three of her children. In desperation, she conjures up characters based on real-life friends and family, including Percy Shelley, Lord Byron, and Mary’s sisters Fanny Goodwin and Claire Claremont. Mary assigns herself the lead role, for she is the last. She decides to make herself a man in the hope of avoiding the feelings associated with being female. However, her own feelings regularly break through the narrative, along with the desire she feels towards her protagonist’s closest friend.

As the story progresses, we witness the characters’ journey through desolated Europe, ravaged by the end of human days. A chess set is poignantly called upon to aid us in keeping track of the characters. We also meet a zealot ‘false prophet’ and a political leader who could well be mistaken for Boris Johnson. There are knowing nods to political parties, actual parties, and events from the pandemic of 2020.

The Performance

Catie Ridewood delivers a stunning performance as Shelley and her protagonist. She also beautifully brings to life numerous other characters along the way, switching between them with ease. Her portrayal of the protagonist’s emotional turmoil is particularly impressive, as she struggles with the weight of being the last human alive. Ridewood’s use of body language and facial expressions is powerful, conveying a range of emotions from despair to determination.

The production is meticulously crafted, with flawless sound and lighting that works flawlessly to create just the right atmosphere for any given moment. The set is exquisite, and props are used fittingly to illustrate the story. The use of a chess set to keep track of the characters is particularly effective. The play’s sound design is also impressive, creating an eerie and haunting atmosphere that perfectly complements the story.

The play’s relevance to the current situation is undeniable, with its exploration of a deadly plague that ravages humanity. The play reminds us of the cyclical nature of plague and the human condition, and it reminds us of the power of theatre. The Last Man is a superb show that flings open a door to the past and hops back and forth over the threshold. It is a must-see for anyone who loves powerful storytelling and theatre that is both thought-provoking and emotionally resonant.

Conclusion

Overall, The Last Man is a sublime, inspiring piece of theatre that couldn’t be more relevant. Sam Chittenden’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel is a perfect blend of biographical and fictional elements, with Shelley herself as the lead character. Catie Ridewood’s stunning performance, the meticulous craft of the production, and the play’s relevance to the current situation make it a must-see for anyone who loves powerful storytelling and theatre that is both thought-provoking and emotionally resonant.

News Source : The Reviews Hub

Source Link :The Last – The Lantern Theatre, Brighton/