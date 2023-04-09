Last Nazi prosecutor at Nuremberg dies at 103

Benjamin Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor of the Nuremberg Trials, has passed away at the age of 103 in a care facility in Florida, as confirmed by his son Don Ferencz. The trials were held after World War II to bring Nazi war criminals to justice.

The Life of Benjamin Ferencz

Benjamin Ferencz was born in 1920 in Transylvania to Jewish parents who emigrated to the US when he was a child. He grew up in modest circumstances in New York and graduated from Harvard Law School. Before becoming a prosecutor, Ferencz was present at the liberation of several concentration camps as a US soldier, where he witnessed appalling Nazi crimes.

The Nuremberg Trials and Ferencz’s Work

The Nuremberg Trials were held to try top Nazis, including Hitler’s deputy Rudolf Hess and Hermann Göring, head of the German air force. Ferencz served as the chief prosecutor in one of the so-called Subsequent Nuremberg Trials, which focused on the roving Nazi death squads known as Einsatzgruppen. The trial resulted in 20 Nazi officials found guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and membership in a criminal organization for their roles in the murder of more than a million people. Two others were convicted on lesser charges.

Ferencz fought for the establishment of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which he referred to as his “baby.” Today, it is seen as a direct descendant of what occurred in Nuremberg.

Ferencz’s Message to the World

Benjamin Ferencz was a leader in the quest for justice for victims of genocide and related crimes. In a 2020 interview, he stated that he had learned that war can make mass murderers out of otherwise decent people. He called for the protection of the minimum rights of all human beings to live in peace and dignity in every country.

Ferencz’s legacy will live on as a reminder of the atrocities committed by the Nazis during World War II and the importance of justice and accountability.