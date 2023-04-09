Last Nuremberg prosecutor, Ben Ferencz, dies at 103.

Early Life

Ben Ferencz was born in Transylvania, part of Romania, in 1920. His family emigrated to the United States when he was young to escape antisemitism and settled in New York.

War Crimes Investigator

After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1943 and enlisting in the U.S. Army, Ferencz participated in the Allied landings at Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. He rose to the rank of Sergeant and became part of a team tasked with investigating and gathering evidence of Nazi war crimes.

Based in Germany with the army, the team entered concentration camps as they were liberated, taking notes on conditions and interviewing survivors. Ferencz recalled finding bodies “piled up like cordwood” and “helpless skeletons with diarrhoea, dysentery, typhus, TB, pneumonia, and other ailments, retching in their louse-ridden bunks or on the ground with only their pathetic eyes pleading for help.”

He described Buchenwald – one of the largest camps inside Germany – as a “charnel house of indescribable horrors.”

Nuremberg Trials

After the war, Ferencz returned to New York to practice law before being recruited to help prosecute Nazis at the Nuremberg trials, despite having no prior trial experience. He was made chief prosecutor at the trial of members of the Einsatzgruppen, mobile SS death squads that operated within Nazi-occupied Eastern Europe and are estimated to have murdered more than a million people.

Of the 22 men on trial, all were convicted, with 13 of them receiving death sentences and four ultimately being executed.

Advocate for International Justice

After the trials, Ferencz remained in West Germany and helped Jewish groups obtain a reparations settlement from the new government. In his later years, he became a professor of international law and campaigned for an international court that could prosecute the leaders of governments found to have committed war crimes, writing several books on the subject.

In 2002, the International Criminal Court was set up in The Hague, Netherlands, although its effectiveness has been limited by the refusal of several major countries, including the U.S., to take part.

Legacy

Ferencz died peacefully in his sleep on May 14, 2021, at an assisted living facility in Boynton Beach, Florida, at the age of 103. Confirming his death, the U.S. Holocaust Museum said the world had lost “a leader in the quest for justice for victims of genocide.”

He is survived by a son and three daughters. His wife, childhood sweetheart Gertrude Fried, died in 2019.

