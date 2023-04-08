Last Nuremberg prosecutor Ben Ferencz dies at 103

At age 103, Ben Ferencz, the final surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, has passed away.

Ben Ferencz, the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, has passed away peacefully in a Florida assisted living home at the age of 103. His son, Don Ferencz, confirmed his father’s death to CBS News, stating that he could be summed up by the phrases “Law not war” and “Never give up.” Ferencz was responsible for prosecuting Nazis for genocidal war crimes during World War II and was among the first outside witnesses to document the atrocities of Nazi labor and concentration camps.

Ferencz’s death was also confirmed by the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, which recognized his contribution to justice for victims of genocide and related crimes. At the age of 27, with no prior trial experience, Ferencz became the chief prosecutor for a 1947 case in which 22 former Nazi commanders were charged with the murder of over 1 million Jews, Gypsies, and other enemies of the Third Reich in Eastern Europe.

Rather than relying on witnesses, Ferencz mostly used official German documents to make his case. He secured guilty verdicts against all the defendants, and more than a dozen were sentenced to death by hanging, even though Ferencz had not asked for the death penalty.

Ferencz was born in Transylvania in 1920 and immigrated to New York with his parents as a young boy to escape rampant anti-Semitism. After graduating from Harvard Law School, he joined the U.S. Army and took part in the Normandy invasion during World War II. Using his legal background, he became an investigator of Nazi war crimes against U.S. soldiers as part of a new War Crimes Section of the Judge Advocate’s Office.

U.S. intelligence reports described soldiers encountering large groups of starving people in Nazi camps watched over by SS guards. Ferencz followed up with visits, beginning at the Ohrdruf labor camp in Germany and then at the notorious Buchenwald concentration camp. At those camps and later others, he found bodies “piled up like cordwood” and “helpless skeletons with diarrhea, dysentery, typhus, TB, pneumonia, and other ailments, retching in their louse-ridden bunks or on the ground with only their pathetic eyes pleading for help.”

After the war, Ferencz was recruited to help prosecute Nazi war criminals at the Nuremberg trials, which had begun under the leadership of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson. Before leaving for Germany, he married his childhood sweetheart, Gertrude.

Ferencz also worked for a consortium of Jewish charitable groups to help Holocaust survivors regain properties, homes, businesses, art works, Torah scrolls, and other religious items that had been confiscated from them by the Nazis. He later assisted in negotiations that led to compensation for Nazi victims.

In later decades, Ferencz championed the creation of an international court that could prosecute any government’s leaders for war crimes. Those dreams were realized in 2002 with the establishment of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, though its effectiveness has been limited by the failure of countries like the United States to participate.

Ferencz’s legacy will be remembered as a tireless advocate for justice for victims of genocide and war crimes. In a 2017 interview with “60 Minutes,” he reflected on his experiences as a war crimes investigator, saying, “War makes murderers out of otherwise decent people. All wars, and all decent people.” Despite his advanced age, Ferencz remained passionate about his work, saying, “I’m still in there fighting,” and “you know what keeps me going? I know I’m right.”