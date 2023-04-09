Last Nuremberg prosecutor Ben Ferencz dies

Introduction

Benjamin Berell Ferencz, popularly known as Ben Ferencz, was the last remaining prosecutor from the historic Nuremberg trials, which sought justice for the victims of genocide and other crimes against humanity during World War II. He recently passed away at the age of 103, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in the field of human rights and international law.

In this article, we delve deeper into the life of Ben Ferencz and his contributions to the cause of global justice.

Early Life and Military Career

Ben Ferencz was born on March 11, 1920, in Transylvania, Romania. His parents migrated to the United States when he was only ten months old, and he grew up in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York. Despite facing rampant poverty and crime, he went on to become a college and law school graduate.

In 1943, Ferencz joined an anti-aircraft artillery battalion preparing for the invasion of France. He fought in several campaigns in Europe as a soldier. When the Army War Crimes Branch was established to collect evidence of Nazi atrocities, he was transferred to the unit to apprehend criminals.

Ferencz witnessed the horrors of concentration camps like Buchenwald, Mauthausen, and Dachau, which left an indelible impression on him. In his book “PlanetHood: The Key to Your Future,” he described the scenes he witnessed:

“Crematoriums ablaze with the fire of burned flesh, mounds of emaciated corpses piled up like firewood waiting to be burned. I had glimpsed hell.”

The Nuremberg Trials

Following the end of World War II, a tribunal was established in Nuremberg, Germany, to prosecute high-ranking Nazi officials for war crimes, crimes against peace, and crimes against humanity. Ferencz’s participation in the trial was his first case as a lawyer. He was just 27-years-old at the time, but he managed to secure guilty verdicts against 22 Nazis.

In 1947, Ferencz served as the chief prosecutor in the Einsatzgruppen case, where he accused the leaders of the Nazi extermination operation of crimes against humanity, war crimes, and membership in Nazi criminal organizations. Over twenty Einsatzgruppen defendants were convicted of killing nearly a million people. It remains the largest murder trial in human history.

Legacy and Contributions

Ben Ferencz devoted his life to promoting international law and courts. He believed that creating a world of compassion and tolerance would require a long and arduous task. He emphasized that if we do not dedicate ourselves to developing effective world laws, the same cruel mentality that facilitated the Holocaust could someday destroy humanity.

Throughout his life, Ferencz worked to establish an international court to try governments for war crimes. He was also an ardent critic of human rights violations worldwide, as evidenced by his recent condemnation of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Even at 103 years old, his passion for justice remained unwavering.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, which strives to inspire citizens and leaders around the world to confront hate and promote human dignity, paid tribute to Ben Ferencz, saying:

“Today the world lost a leader in the search for justice for the victims of genocide and related crimes. We mourn the death of Ben Ferencz, the last Nuremberg war crimes prosecutor.”

Ben Ferencz’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations in the pursuit of global justice.