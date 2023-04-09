Last Nuremberg Prosecutor, Benjamin Ferencz, Convicted 22 Nazis of Murder at Age 103

At the age of 103, Benjamin Ferencz, the last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, has passed away. He was known for convicting 22 Nazis of murder during the war crimes trials after World War II.

Ben Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, has passed away at the age of 103. Born in Romania, Ferencz immigrated to New York with his family at a young age to avoid anti-Semitism. After graduating from Harvard Law School and fighting in Europe during World War II, Ferencz joined the newly formed U.S. Army War Crimes Section and investigated Nazi war crimes against American soldiers. His experiences led him to visit numerous concentration and labor camps, where he witnessed horrific conditions and the aftermath of mass killings. In 1947, Ferencz became the chief prosecutor of a case that resulted in the conviction of 22 former commanders who led mobile paramilitary killing squads known as Einsatzgruppen, responsible for targeting Jews, Romani, and other civilians in German-occupied Europe. Instead of relying on witnesses, Ferencz used official German documents to make his case. During the trials, Ferencz passionately argued for man’s right to live in peace and dignity, regardless of race or creed. All the defendants were convicted, and 13 were sentenced to death. Ferencz went on to become a world-renowned advocate for international justice and the establishment of an International Criminal Court.