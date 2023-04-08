Last Nuremberg prosecutor dies at 103

Benjamin Ferencz, who was the last surviving prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials, has passed away at the age of 103.

The Life and Legacy of the Last Living Prosecutor from the Nuremberg Trials

The Nuremberg Trials

The Nuremberg Trials, which took place from 1945 to 1949, were a series of military tribunals held to prosecute prominent leaders of Nazi Germany for war crimes, crimes against peace, and crimes against humanity. Benjamin Ferencz, a US Army lawyer, was a lead prosecutor in the proceedings and was responsible for securing guilty verdicts against 22 Nazis.

Life and Career

After the Nuremberg Trials, Ferencz continued his work as a lawyer and advocate for human rights. He played a key role in the establishment of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and advocated for the creation of a permanent international criminal justice system.

Ferencz also founded the Planethood Foundation, an organisation that promotes global cooperation and the rule of law, and the Ferencz International Justice Initiative, which seeks to promote the protection of civilians in armed conflict and hold those responsible for war crimes accountable.

Legacy and Impact

Ferencz’s legacy as a champion of human rights and international justice is undisputed. His work at the Nuremberg trials paved the way for the establishment of an international legal system for prosecuting war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

His tireless efforts to promote peace and the rule of law have inspired generations of lawyers, activists, and policymakers to work towards a more just and peaceful world. His message of peace and justice, delivered in speeches all around the world, will continue to resonate for years to come.

Conclusion

Benjamin Ferencz was a remarkable individual who dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice and peace. His work at the Nuremberg trials and beyond has left an indelible mark on the world and serves as a source of inspiration for all those who seek to make the world a better place.