Last Nuremberg prosecutor dies at 103

At the age of 103, Ben Ferencz, who was the last surviving prosecutor of Nazis at the Nuremberg trials, has passed away, according to NPR.

Benjamin Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg war crimes trials, has died at the age of 103. Ferencz was instrumental in trying Nazis for genocidal war crimes and was one of the first witnesses to document the atrocities of Nazi labor and concentration camps. He passed away in Boynton Beach, Florida on Friday evening, according to St. John’s University law professor John Barrett, who runs a blog about the Nuremberg trials. The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington also confirmed his death.

Born in Transylvania in 1920, Ferencz immigrated as a very young boy with his parents to New York to escape widespread antisemitism. After graduating from Harvard Law School, he joined the U.S. Army in time to take part in the Normandy invasion during World War II. He became an investigator of Nazi war crimes against U.S. soldiers as part of a new War Crimes Section of the Judge Advocate’s Office. When he received intelligence reports about soldiers encountering large groups of starving people in Nazi camps watched over by SS guards, Ferencz followed up with visits to the Ohrdruf labor camp in Germany and then to the notorious Buchenwald concentration camp. At those camps, he found bodies “piled up like cordwood” and “helpless skeletons with diarrhea, dysentery, typhus, TB, pneumonia, and other ailments, retching in their louse ridden bunks or on the ground with only their pathetic eyes pleading for help.”

Ferencz was traumatized by his war crimes investigator experiences of Nazi extermination centers, and tried to avoid thinking or talking about the details. At one point, he was sent to Adolf Hitler’s mountain retreat in the Bavarian Alps to search for incriminating documents but came back empty-handed. After the war, he returned to New York to begin practicing law, but, due to his experiences as a war crimes investigator, he was recruited to help prosecute Nazi war criminals at the Nuremberg trials. Before leaving for Germany, he married his childhood sweetheart, Gertrude. At the age of 27, with no previous trial experience, Ferencz became the chief prosecutor for a 1947 case in which 22 former commanders were charged with murdering over 1 million Jews, Romani, and other enemies of the Third Reich in Eastern Europe.

Rather than depending on witnesses, Ferencz mostly relied on official German documents to make his case. All the defendants were convicted, and over a dozen were sentenced to death by hanging even though Ferencz hadn’t asked for the death penalty. With the war crimes trials winding down, Ferencz went to work for a consortium of Jewish charitable groups to help Holocaust survivors regain properties, homes, businesses, art works, Torah scrolls, and other Jewish religious items that had been confiscated from them by the Nazis. He also later assisted in negotiations that would lead to compensation for Nazi victims.

In later decades, Ferencz championed the creation of an international court that could prosecute any government’s leaders for war crimes. His dreams were realized in 2002 with the establishment of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, although its effectiveness has been limited by the failure of countries like the United States to participate. Ferencz is survived by a son and three daughters. His wife died in 2019.

