Last Nuremberg prosecutor dies at 103

Introduction

Benjamin Ferencz, a Chief Prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials that held Nazi criminals accountable after World War II, has died at the age of 103, leaving a legacy of his quest for justice for victims of genocide and related crimes. Ferencz was the last living prosecutor of the trials, and his death marks the end of an era of a historical event that provided a legal framework for prosecuting international crimes under international law.

Prosecuting Nazi Criminals

Ferencz prosecuted German officials on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes, with the four commanders of SS task forces being among the officials who killed defenseless women, men, and children in the conquered eastern territories. He wrote history as a prosecutor, but before that, he was present for the liberation of several concentration camps as a US soldier, uncovering appalling Nazi crimes. He was not even 30 years old when he tried Nazi war criminals in Nuremberg, Germany.

The Nuremberg Trials and International Military Tribunal

After World War II, starting in late November 1945, the victorious allies put top Nazis on trial in Nuremberg, which Adolf Hitler had planned to make the center of his Reich. They included Hitler’s deputy Rudolf Hess and Hermann Göring, the head of the German air force. The trial at the International Military Tribunal ended after almost a year with 12 death sentences. From 1946 to 1949, the main trial was followed by the so-called Subsequent Nuremberg Trials. There were 12 such trials, of which Ferencz was the chief prosecutor in one that focused on the roving Nazi death squads known as Einsatzgruppen. The trial resulted in 20 Nazi officials being guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and membership in a criminal organization for their roles in the murder of over a million people, with two others convicted on lesser charges. These trials set the precedent for holding individuals accountable under international law for atrocities committed during war, and they were seen as a landmark event in the development of international criminal justice.

A Quest for Justice

The International Court of Justice in The Hague, which Ferencz referred to as his “baby” after fighting for its establishment, is seen as a direct descendant of what occurred in Nuremberg. In an interview with dpa in 2020, he said: “I learned that a war can make mass murderers out of otherwise decent people… War itself destroys all sense of morality, and it’s been glorified for centuries.” Ferencz appealed to the younger generation to follow his example and protect the rights of all human beings to live in peace and dignity in every country.

Conclusion

Benjamin Ferencz was a leader in the quest for justice for victims of genocide and related crimes. He left a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come in the pursuit of justice and equality for all. His contribution to the development of international criminal law and the establishment of international courts for prosecuting international crimes cannot be overstated. Ferencz’s work has provided a legal framework for prosecuting individuals for crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide, and his legacy will continue to uphold the principles of human rights and the rule of law.