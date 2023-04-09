Last Nuremberg prosecutor dies at 103

Introduction

Ben Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the post-World War Two Nuremberg trials, passed away on Friday, aged 103. He single-handedly secured the convictions of Nazi officers for war crimes and crimes against humanity at the tender age of 27. He dedicated his life to seeking justice for the victims of genocide and championed the establishment of an international court to prosecute war crimes, a goal that materialized in 2002 when the International Criminal Court was formed in The Hague.

Early Life

Ben Ferencz was born in Transylvania, part of Romania, in 1920, but his family emigrated to the United States when he was young to escape anti-Semitism, finally settling in New York. He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1943 and enlisted in the United States Army, serving during the Allied landings at Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. He rose to the rank of Sergeant and joined a team tasked with gathering evidence of Nazi war crimes.

Investigating Nazi War Crimes

Ferencz’s investigative team was based with the army in Germany and would enter concentration camps as they were liberated, taking notes on conditions in each and interviewing survivors. He described finding bodies \”piled up like cordwood\” and \”helpless skeletons with diarrhea, dysentery, typhus, TB, pneumonia, and other ailments, retching in their louse-ridden bunks or on the ground with only their pathetic eyes pleading for help\”. He later became chief prosecutor at the trial of members of the Einsatzgruppen, responsible for the deaths of more than a million people.

Returning to Civilian Life

After World War Two, Ferencz returned to New York to practice law but soon received a call to help prosecute Nazis at the Nuremberg trials, despite having no prior trial experience. He played a vital role in bringing charges against 24 senior Nazi officials, nineteen of whom were convicted. Twelve were sentenced to death, and ten were executed. After the trials ended, Ferencz helped Jewish groups obtain a reparations settlement from the new West German government.

Advocating for an International Court

In his later years, Ferencz became a professor of international law and wrote extensively about his experiences as a former war crimes investigator. He continued to advocate for the establishment of an international court that could prosecute the leaders of governments found to have committed war crimes. His work paid off in 2002 when the International Criminal Court was set up in The Hague, Netherlands.

Conclusion

Ben Ferencz will be remembered for his tireless work in seeking justice for the victims of genocide. His dedication to the rule of law and respect for human rights will continue to inspire generations to come. The US Holocaust Museum described his death as the loss of \”a leader in the quest for justice for victims of genocide.\” Ben Ferencz is survived by a son and three daughters; his wife, Gertrude Fried, died in 2019.