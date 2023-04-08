Last Nuremberg prosecutor dies at 103

An individual who prosecuted the Nuremberg trials, the post-World War II tribunals that tried top Nazi officials for war crimes and crimes against humanity, has passed away at the age of 103.

American Lawyer and Nuremberg Trials Prosecutor Benjamin Ferencz, Dies at 103

(Washington) The American Benjamin Ferencz, who was the last of the prosecutors of the Nuremberg trials, died at the age of 103 after a life dedicated to international justice, his son announced on Saturday to AFP.

A Life Dedicated to International Justice

Benjamin Ferencz was a lawyer whose life was dedicated to international justice. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday night at a Florida nursing home of natural causes according to his son, Donald Ferencz. “If my father could have made one last statement, I’m sure he would have said: law, not war,” he added.

A Distinction in the Nuremberg Trials

Ferencz, who died at the age of 103, was one of the most prominent prosecutors who served during the Nuremberg Trials after the Second World War. At the age of just 27, he led the charge for the United States during the Einsatzgruppen trial in 1947. It was one of the most significant trials among the 13 Nuremberg trials where Nazi crimes were judged by allies. Twenty-two leaders of these mobile extermination units, which followed the German advance in Eastern Europe, were convicted after the exposure of the extent of their crimes. Based on Nazi archives, Ferencz estimated that more than one million Jewish men, women, and children had died in this “Shoah by bullets”.

A Lawyer with a Conscience

Benjamin Ferencz was born to Jewish parents in the Carpathian Mountains and was a refugee in the United States at the age of 10 months. He later studied law at the prestigious Harvard University. During the Second World War, he was mobilized and sent to Europe. He fought on the battlefields before being tasked with gathering evidence of Nazi crimes. In a book published in 1988, he explained that he had been marked forever by the liberation of the death camps. “I can never forget the deadly sight of the crematory ovens…and the emaciated bodies piled up like firewood,” he wrote.

Advocate for International Criminal Justice

Upon his return to civilian life, Ferencz was recruited to work on the team of American prosecutors in Nuremberg. He then traveled to Europe to work on reparation programs for victims of Nazi persecution before returning to the United States to devote himself to the private practice of law. He gradually withdrew from it in the 1970s, disturbed by the war in Vietnam, to write and advocate for the establishment of an international criminal court.

A Critic of President Putin and Russia’s Actions

More discreet in recent years, Ferencz gave a rare interview in May to CBS, in which he considered that President Vladimir Putin was “a war criminal” and that Russia should be tried by international justice for “aggression from Ukraine”.

The Legacy of Benjamin Ferencz

Benjamin Ferencz was one of the indispensable figures of international justice. His life’s work was dedicated to ensuring that war criminals would be brought to justice. He was a lawyer with a conscience, who utilized his intellect to demonstrate the necessity for the creation of an international criminal court. Ferencz left behind a legacy that will endure for centuries, inspiring future generations to fight against war and international crimes.