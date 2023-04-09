Last Nuremberg prosecutor dies

Introduction

Benjamin Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials in Germany that brought Nazi war criminals to justice after World War Two and a longtime apostle of international criminal law, died on Friday at age 103, NBC News reported, citing his son.

Nuremberg Trials

Ferencz, a Harvard-educated lawyer, secured convictions of numerous German officers who led roving death squads during the war. According to Reuters, he was just 27 years old when he served as a prosecutor in 1947 at Nuremberg, where Nazi defendants including Hermann Göring faced a series of trials for crimes against humanity including the genocide known as the Holocaust in which six million Jewish people and millions of others were systematically killed.

Advocate for International Criminal Law

After the trials, Ferencz advocated for decades for the creation of an international criminal court, a goal that was eventually realized with the establishment of an international tribunal that now sits in The Hague, Netherlands. Ferencz also donated to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum established in Washington.

Einsatzgruppen Trial

At Nuremberg, Ferencz became chief prosecutor for the United States in the trial of 22 officers who led mobile paramilitary killing squads known as Einsatzgruppen that were part of the notorious Nazi SS. The squads carried out mass killings targeting Jews, gypsies, and others – primarily civilians – during the war in German-occupied Europe and were responsible for more than a million deaths.

Legacy

The defendants all were convicted and 13 were given death sentences. It was Ferencz’s first career case. Ferencz’s legacy as a prosecutor and advocate for international criminal law will be remembered for years to come. His contribution to holding war criminals accountable in even-handed trials was a significant milestone on the path toward establishing international law.

Personal Life

Born on March 11, 1920, in Transylvania, Romania, Ferencz was 10 months old when his family moved to the United States, where he grew up poor in New York City’s “Hell’s Kitchen.” After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1943, he joined the US military and fought in Europe before joining the US Army’s newly formed war crimes section.

Closing Thoughts

Ferencz was critical of actions by his own country, including during the Vietnam War. In January 2020, he wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times calling the US killing of a senior Iranian military leader in a drone strike an “immoral action” and “a clear violation of national and international law.” “Law, not war” remained his slogan and hope throughout his life.