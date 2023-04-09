Last Nuremberg Prosecutor Ferencz Dies at 103

At the age of 103, Ben Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, has passed away.

Benjamin Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials in Germany, passed away on Friday at age 103. Ferencz was a pioneer of international criminal law, and NBC News confirmed his death, citing his son.

Ferencz’s Legacy

With a degree in law from Harvard University, Ferencz was only 27 when he prosecuted Nazi war criminals at Nuremberg in 1947. He secured convictions of numerous German officers who led roving death squads during the war. These squads carried out mass killings, mainly targeting Jewish people, gypsies, and other civilians. They were responsible for over a million deaths. Ferencz had advocated for decades for the establishment of an international criminal court in The Hague, Netherlands. His vision eventually came true, and he was a significant contributor to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum established in Washington. At age 91, Ferencz participated in the first case before the International Criminal Court, delivering a closing statement in the prosecution of accused Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga Dyilo, who was convicted of war crimes.

Ferencz’s Life and Career

Born on March 11, 1920, in Transylvania, Romania, Ferencz was 10 months old when his family moved to the United States. Growing up poor in New York City’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” Ferencz joined the U.S. military after graduating from Harvard Law School in 1943. He fought in Europe before joining the U.S. Army’s newly formed war crimes section. After the allied forces liberated Nazi death camps such as Buchenwald, Ferencz surveyed scenes of human misery, including piles of emaciated corpses and crematoria where untold numbers of bodies were incinerated. After the war ended, Ferencz was recruited to join the U.S. prosecution at the war crimes trials in Nuremberg, Germany, where the Nazi leadership had held elaborate propaganda rallies before the war, serving under U.S. General Telford Taylor. The trials were controversial at the time, but ended up being hailed as a milestone on the path toward establishing international law and holding war criminals accountable in even-handed trials.

Ferencz’s Work at Nuremberg

At Nuremberg, Ferencz became chief prosecutor for the United States in the trial of 22 officers who led mobile paramilitary killing squads called Einsatzgruppen. These squads were part of the notorious Nazi SS and carried out mass killings targeting Jews, gypsies, and others. “It is with sorrow and with hope that we here disclose the deliberate slaughter of more than a million innocent and defenseless men, women, and children,” Ferencz said in his opening statement at the trial. “This was the tragic fulfillment of a program of intolerance and arrogance. Vengeance is not our goal, nor do we seek merely a just retribution. We ask this court to affirm by international penal action man’s right to live in peace and dignity regardless of his race or creed. The case we present is a plea of humanity to law,” Ferencz added. Ferencz told the court that the accused officers methodically carried out long-range plans to exterminate ethnic, national, political, and religious groups “condemned in the Nazi mind.” The defendants were all convicted, and 13 were given death sentences. It was Ferencz’s first career case.

Ferencz’s Advocacy Efforts

After the Nuremberg trials, Ferencz worked to secure compensation for Holocaust victims and survivors. He continued advocating for the creation of an international criminal court, which eventually came to fruition with the establishment of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. In a 2018 interview with the American Bar Association, Ferencz reflected on his work at Nuremberg. “What was most significant about it was it gave us and it gave me an insight into the mentality of mass murderers. They had murdered over a million people, including hundreds of thousands of children in cold blood, and I wanted to understand how it is that educated people—many of them had PhDs or they were generals in the German Army—could not only tolerate but lead and commit such horrible crimes.” Benjamin Ferencz’s contributions to international criminal law and his efforts to bring war criminals to justice will always be remembered.