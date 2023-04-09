Last Nuremberg Prosecutor Ferencz Dies at 103

At the age of 103, Ben Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, has passed away.
Benjamin Ferencz, Last Nuremberg Prosecutor, Dies at 103
Ferencz’s Legacy
Ferencz had advocated for decades for the establishment of an international criminal court in The Hague, Netherlands. His vision eventually came true, and he was a significant contributor to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum established in Washington.
At age 91, Ferencz participated in the first case before the International Criminal Court, delivering a closing statement in the prosecution of accused Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga Dyilo, who was convicted of war crimes.
Ferencz’s Life and Career
After the allied forces liberated Nazi death camps such as Buchenwald, Ferencz surveyed scenes of human misery, including piles of emaciated corpses and crematoria where untold numbers of bodies were incinerated.
After the war ended, Ferencz was recruited to join the U.S. prosecution at the war crimes trials in Nuremberg, Germany, where the Nazi leadership had held elaborate propaganda rallies before the war, serving under U.S. General Telford Taylor. The trials were controversial at the time, but ended up being hailed as a milestone on the path toward establishing international law and holding war criminals accountable in even-handed trials.
Ferencz’s Work at Nuremberg
“It is with sorrow and with hope that we here disclose the deliberate slaughter of more than a million innocent and defenseless men, women, and children,” Ferencz said in his opening statement at the trial.
“This was the tragic fulfillment of a program of intolerance and arrogance. Vengeance is not our goal, nor do we seek merely a just retribution. We ask this court to affirm by international penal action man’s right to live in peace and dignity regardless of his race or creed. The case we present is a plea of humanity to law,” Ferencz added.
Ferencz told the court that the accused officers methodically carried out long-range plans to exterminate ethnic, national, political, and religious groups “condemned in the Nazi mind.”
The defendants were all convicted, and 13 were given death sentences. It was Ferencz’s first career case.
Ferencz’s Advocacy Efforts
In a 2018 interview with the American Bar Association, Ferencz reflected on his work at Nuremberg. “What was most significant about it was it gave us and it gave me an insight into the mentality of mass murderers. They had murdered over a million people, including hundreds of thousands of children in cold blood, and I wanted to understand how it is that educated people—many of them had PhDs or they were generals in the German Army—could not only tolerate but lead and commit such horrible crimes.”
Benjamin Ferencz’s contributions to international criminal law and his efforts to bring war criminals to justice will always be remembered.