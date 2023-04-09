Last Nuremberg prosecutor of Nazis dies at 103

Ben Ferencz, the only remaining prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials of Nazis, has passed away at the age of 103.

Ben Ferencz, Last Living Prosecutor from the Nuremberg Trials, Passes Away at 103

On Friday, April 8, 2022, Ben Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, passed away in Boynton beach, Florida. He had just turned 103 years old in March. Ferencz was tried Nazis for their genocidal war crimes and was one of the first people to document the atrocities committed in the Nazi labor and concentration camps.

Early Life and Career

Born in Transylvania in 1920, Ferencz and his parents immigrated to New York to escape the rampant antisemitism. After graduating from Harvard Law School, Ferencz joined the U.S. Army and participated in the Normandy invasion during World War II. He became an investigator of Nazi war crimes against U.S. soldiers as part of a new War Crimes Section of the Judge Advocate’s Office. When he came across reports of large groups of starved people being watched over by SS guards, Ferencz followed up with visits. He went to the Ohrdruf labor camp in Germany and then to the notorious Buchenwald concentration camp, where he found bodies “piled up like cordwood.”

Nuremberg Trials

After the war, Ferencz began practicing law in New York, but he was recruited to help prosecute Nazi war criminals at the Nuremberg trials, which had begun under the leadership of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson. At the age of 27, with no previous trial experience, Ferencz became chief prosecutor for a 1947 case in which 22 former commanders were charged with murdering over 1 million Jews, Romani, and other enemies of the Third Reich in Eastern Europe. He relied mostly on official German documents to make his case, and all the defendants were convicted. More than a dozen of them were sentenced to death by hanging even though Ferencz hadn’t asked for the death penalty.

Later Years

After the war crimes trials, Ferencz went to work for a consortium of Jewish charitable groups to help Holocaust survivors regain their properties, homes, businesses, artworks, Torah scrolls, and other Jewish religious items that had been confiscated from them by the Nazis. He later assisted in negotiations that would lead to compensation for the Nazi victims.

In his later years, Ferencz championed the creation of an international court that could prosecute any government’s leaders for war crimes. These dreams were realized in 2002 with the establishment of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, although its effectiveness has been limited by the failure of countries like the United States to participate.

Ferencz is survived by a son and three daughters. His wife, Gertrude, passed away in 2019. He will be remembered as a leader and advocate for justice for the victims of genocide and related crimes.