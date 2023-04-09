Last prosecutor of Nazis at Nuremberg dies.

At the age of 103, Ben Ferencz, the final surviving prosecutor of the Nazis during the Nuremberg trials, has passed away.

The Legacy of Ben Ferencz

Introduction Ben Ferencz, an iconic figure in the fight for justice, passed away on Friday evening in Boynton Beach, Florida at the age of 103. He was widely known as the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, where Nazis were tried for genocidal war crimes. His dedication to the quest for justice in the face of unspeakable horror made him an inspiration to many.

Early Life and Career Ben Ferencz was born in Transylvania in 1920 and moved to New York with his parents when he was a young boy to escape widespread antisemitism. After finishing his studies, he joined the U.S. Army and played a role in the Normandy invasion during World War II. Ferencz used his legal training as part of a new War Crimes Section of the Judge Advocate’s Office where he investigated Nazi war crimes against U.S. soldiers.

Documenting Atrocities When U.S. intelligence reports described soldiers encountering large groups of starving people in Nazi camps watched over by SS guards, Ferencz followed up with visits, first at the Ohrdruf labor camp in Germany and then at the notorious Buchenwald concentration camp. The atrocities he saw left an indelible mark on Ferencz. He found the bodies of prisoners piled up like cordwood and helpless skeletons suffering from typhus, TB, pneumonia, and other diseases.

Prosecuting Nazi War Criminals After the war, Ferencz was recruited to help prosecute Nazi war criminals at the Nuremberg trials, which had begun under the leadership of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson. Ferencz had no previous trial experience, but he became the chief prosecutor for a 1947 case where 22 former commanders were charged with murdering over one million Jews, Romani, and other enemies of the Third Reich in Eastern Europe.

Ferencz relied mainly on official German documents in his prosecutions rather than depending on witnesses. All the defendants were convicted, and more than a dozen were sentenced to death by hanging even though Ferencz hadn’t asked for the death penalty. Ferencz felt vindicated when justice finally prevailed.

Life After the War After the war crimes trials, Ferencz helped Holocaust survivors regain their properties, homes, businesses, art works, Torah scrolls, and other Jewish religious items that had been confiscated from them by the Nazis. Ferencz later championed the creation of an international court that could prosecute any government’s leaders for war crimes. His dream was realized in 2002 with the establishment of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Legacy Ben Ferencz’s passion for justice had a lasting impact that continues to inspire many people. He is survived by a son and three daughters, and his wife passed away in 2019.

Today, the world has lost a visionary leader in the quest for justice for victims of genocide and related crimes. Ferencz’s unwavering courage in the face of unimaginable evil reminds us all how important it is to speak truth to power and to work together to create a more just and equitable world for all.