Last surviving Czech WWII RAF pilot dies at 100.

At the remarkable age of 100, the last remaining WWII RAF pilot from the Czech Republic, General Emil Boček, who was also a war hero, has passed away. Rest in peace.

General Emil Boček, a war hero and the last surviving Czech World War II RAF pilot, has passed away peacefully at the incredible age of 100. Boček was a celebrated aviator who risked his life for his country during some of the toughest moments of the Second World War. His contribution to the success of the RAF during the Battle of Britain and other pivotal air operations during the war years will forever be remembered by the Czech people and the world at large.

Born in 1922 in Kostelec nad Orlici, Boček’s passion for aviation began at an early age. In 1940, he joined the Czechoslovak Air Force, which, after German occupation in 1939, had been relocated to Britain. He quickly proved himself as an excellent aviator with a keen sense of duty and a strong will to defend his country, which drove him to join the Royal Air Force (RAF) in 1941.

In the RAF, Boček flew operations over Germany and in particular Berlin. He became a flying ace, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross after shooting down enemy aircraft on several occasions. This outstanding achievement made him the only Czechoslovakian flying ace in World War II.

After the war, Boček returned to Czechoslovakia where he was imprisoned by the communist authorities from 1949 to 1953. He was then released and allowed to join the Czechoslovakian Air Force once again, but in 1960 he left for Australia, where he settled with his family.

Boček’s bravery and commitment to his country, especially during such a challenging period, has never been forgotten. He was awarded numerous medals and honors, including the Order of the White Lion, and his contribution to the war effort will be long remembered. He was an inspiration not just to the Czech people but to aviators and people all around the world who saw in him a person who was ready to make the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

The passing of General Emil Boček marks the end of an era, but his legacy will always be a source of pride for the Czech people, and indeed for all those who value courage, bravery, and sacrifice. May he rest in peace.

Source : @Ian_Willoughby



War hero General Emil Boček, the last surviving WWII RAF pilot, has died at the remarkable age of 100. RIP. pic.twitter.com/bVvQuHqcl2— Ian Willoughby (@Ian_Willoughby) March 25, 2023

War hero General Emil Boček, the last surviving 🇨🇿 WWII RAF pilot, has died at the remarkable age of 100. RIP. pic.twitter.com/bVvQuHqcl2 — Ian Willoughby (@Ian_Willoughby) March 25, 2023