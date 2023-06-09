Last Video of Kerri-Anne Donaldson, the Britain’s Got Talent Star, Before Her Passing

Kerri-Anne Donaldson, Britain’s Got Talent Star, Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kerri-Anne Donaldson, a talented performer who captured the hearts of millions through her appearances on Britain’s Got Talent. Her last video serves as a beautiful tribute to her incredible talent and spirit, and she will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

