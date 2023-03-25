Last WWII Czech RAF pilot dies at 100.

At the age of 100, Emil Bocek, the final surviving Czech pilot who fought Nazi forces during World War II as a member of the Royal Air Force for Britain, has passed away.

The passing of Emil Bocek marks the end of an era for the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom. Bocek was the last surviving Czech pilot who fought alongside the British during World War II, defending against the Nazi occupation of Europe. With his passing at the age of 100, the world has lost a true hero and a symbol of patriotism.

Bocek was born on May 21, 1923, in the Czech town of Louny. He joined the Czechoslovak Air Force in 1940, just before the Nazi occupation of the country. When Czechoslovakia was divided, Bocek escaped to Poland and later to France, where he joined the French Air Force. However, after the fall of France in 1940, Bocek fled to England and joined the Royal Air Force (RAF).

Bocek’s accomplishments during his RAF career are significant. He became a skilled pilot, flying Spitfires and Hurricanes during the war. During the Battle of Britain, Bocek and his fellow pilots were tasked with defending Britain from German bombing raids, carrying out reconnaissance missions and intercepting enemy aircraft. He famously flew in the 312th Czechoslovak RAF Squadron, the only non-British unit in the Battle of Britain.

After the war, Bocek returned to Czechoslovakia, but with the communist takeover of the country in 1948, he was forced to flee again, this time to Germany. He finally settled in the United States, where he lived until his death in 2023.

Bocek’s legacy as a war hero and patriotic figure is a testament to his courage, determination, and love for his country. He will be remembered not only by the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom but by the world for his remarkable contributions to the defeat of the Nazi regime during World War II.

In his later years, Bocek continued to be an active speaker about his war-time experiences. He has also been recognized with numerous honors and decorations, including the Order of the White Lion, which is the highest Czech decoration for civilians and military personnel. His passing has been mourned by people all around the world, and his contributions to securing freedom will never be forgotten.

Source : @starsandstripes



Emil Bocek, the last living Czech pilot who fought the Nazis while serving with Britain’s Royal Air Force during World War II, has died at age 100.https://t.co/J0wPighpfG— Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) March 25, 2023

