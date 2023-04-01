Genre: Life, Adventure Publisher: Wired Productions Developer: Oiffy, Wolf & Wool Interactive System Requirements: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz / AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz, 8 GB RAM, DirectX 11 graphics card, and 1 or 2 GB of memory, such as NVIDIA GeForce GTX 570 / AMD Radeon RV 7850, 3 GB per hard drive / i5-2300 / ARM FX-4350 4.2 GHz, 8 GB RAM, DirectX 11 graphics card, and 1 or 2 GB of memory, such as NVI Release Date: March 30, 2023 Age Limit: From 18th to 18th, the boy has died Localization: Text Platforms: PC, Xbox 5, Xbox X, Xbox X, Xbox S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox VR 2 Official Site: (insert official site link here) Played On: Xbox S series

With the advancement of technology, robots are quickly replacing human workers. In The Last Worker by Oiffy and Wolf & Wool Interactive, the Jungle mining company replaces all its human employees with robots to sort and distribute parcels. The game tells the story of Kurt, the company’s last remaining human employee, who dedicated his life to the corporation before he was unexpectedly laid off.

The Story

Kurt is obsessed with his job and fears getting fired by his boss. The head of the company often speaks on loudspeakers, oblivious to the fact that there are no humans left in the Jungle. He sees the employees as a family of massive individuals, not knowing that they have all been replaced by robots. Kurt begins to question the company’s practices and his role in it, prompting him to join the Fight Against Robotic Automation society, which aims to combat the encroachment of robots in the workplace.

The Last Worker is a searing critique of capitalism, with allusions to the worker exploitation and dehumanization rampant in the Amazon corporation. However, the game does not mention Amazon directly, and the boss is not bald. Despite this, the parallels are clear: workers are treated so poorly that they don’t even realize that they have been replaced by machines.

Kurt’s journey is exciting, with unexpected twists and turns. The dialogues could benefit from being a bit shorter, but the conversations are still engaging enough to keep you invested in the plot. Kurt is aided by Koldyr, a robot with a sense of humor voiced by Jason Isaacs. Together, they battle their way through various obstacles and adversities to achieve their goals.