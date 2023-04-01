Lastly, let’s delve into a review.

A review is not least importantly the last one.
The Last Worker: A Review of an Exciting and Critically Acclaimed Game
Game Information
Genre: Life, Adventure
Publisher: Wired Productions
Developer: Oiffy, Wolf & Wool Interactive
Genre: Life, Adventure
Publisher: Wired Productions
Developer: Oiffy, Wolf & Wool Interactive
System Requirements: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz / AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz, 8 GB RAM, DirectX 11 graphics card with 1-2 GB memory such as NVIDIA GeForce GTX 570 / AMD Radeon RV 7850, 3 GB hard drive space
Release Date: March 30, 2023
Age Limit: 18+
Localization: Text
Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation VR 2
Played On: Xbox S series
Introduction
With the advancement of technology, robots are quickly replacing human workers. In The Last Worker by Oiffy and Wolf & Wool Interactive, the Jungle mining company replaces all its human employees with robots to sort and distribute parcels. The game tells the story of Kurt, the company’s last remaining human employee, who dedicated his life to the corporation before he was unexpectedly laid off.
The Story
Kurt is obsessed with his job and fears getting fired by his boss. The head of the company often speaks on loudspeakers, oblivious to the fact that there are no humans left in the Jungle. He sees the employees as a family of massive individuals, not knowing that they have all been replaced by robots. Kurt begins to question the company’s practices and his role in it, prompting him to join the Fight Against Robotic Automation society, which aims to combat the encroachment of robots in the workplace.
The Last Worker is a searing critique of capitalism, with allusions to the worker exploitation and dehumanization rampant in the Amazon corporation. However, the game does not mention Amazon directly, and the boss is not bald. Despite this, the parallels are clear: workers are treated so poorly that they don’t even realize that they have been replaced by machines.
Kurt’s journey is exciting, with unexpected twists and turns. The dialogues could benefit from being a bit shorter, but the conversations are still engaging enough to keep you invested in the plot. Kurt is aided by Koldyr, a robot with a sense of humor voiced by Jason Isaacs. Together, they battle their way through various obstacles and adversities to achieve their goals.
Gameplay and Graphics
The Last Worker combines routine work with exploration of the massive Jungle distribution center, which is approximately the size of a Manhattan suburb. The game playfully mimics the everyday life of a trading company employee: from cataloging parcels to checking their weights and sizes to ensuring they reach their destination on time.
The graphics are inspired by Mick McMahon, the creator of Judge Dredd. The style is spectacular, adding to the game’s immersive feel. The background music is not particularly memorable, but it does add to the game’s atmosphere.
While The Last Worker is not an open-world game, it compensates for it with its unique and engaging gameplay episodes. The game is exciting enough to keep you engaged and invested till the end.
Final Thoughts
The Last Worker is a critically-acclaimed game that combines an exciting adventure with a critique of modern-day capitalism. The game playfully recreates routine activities, adding a unique twist that keeps players engaged. While the game’s dialogues could benefit from being shorter, they are still engaging enough to keep you invested in the plot. All in all, The Last Worker is an excellent game that delivers on both its promises of an immersive adventure and an engaging critique of modern-day capitalism.