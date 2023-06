Mandal : Lat Mandal arrested under bribery charges in Nagaon district

Mandal in Raha, located in Assam’s Nagaon district, was arrested on Friday on bribery charges by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Read Full story : Assam: Raha Lat Mandal Arrested on Bribery Charges /

News Source : Pratidin Bureau

Assam bribery scandal Corruption in Assam Raha Lat Mandal bribery case Assam anti-corruption measures Impact of bribery on Assam’s economy