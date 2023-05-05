Late night crash Today : One Person Dies in Late Night Car Accident

One Person Killed in Late Night Crash in Palmer

Details of the Crash

Late on Thursday night, Palmer Police received multiple calls about a serious crash that occurred on Wilbraham Street at around 10:22 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a single car that had crashed, with the driver sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The driver was immediately transported to Baystate Wing Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time, and the investigation into the crash remains active.

Updates on the Investigation

Wilbraham Street, between North Main Street and Calkins Road, has been closed off as the police continue to investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes to avoid the area.



Conclusion

