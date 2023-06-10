Late-night shooting in downtown Portland leaves 1 dead and 2 injured. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, a shooting in downtown Portland early Saturday morning has resulted in one fatality and two injuries. At around 1:45 a.m., officers witnessed the shooting at the intersection of Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. While one person was pronounced dead at the scene, two other victims received assistance from officers and were subsequently transported to a hospital. The condition of one of the victims is critical, while the other is expected to recover. The Portland Police Bureau has not provided information on any arrests or suspect descriptions. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, and those with relevant information are urged to contact Detective Shaye Samora or Detective Tony Harris. KPTV-KPDX holds the copyright for this news report.

Portland shooting Late-night violence in Portland Downtown Portland shooting Gun violence in Oregon Police investigation in Portland shooting

News Source : https://www.kptv.com

Source Link :1 dead, 2 injured in late-night shooting in downtown Portland/