Late-Night Shooting in Oak Park Results in One Fatality, Confirms Sacramento PD today.

Sacramento police reported that a shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Oak Park, resulting in one fatality. Responding officers arrived at the scene on San Jose Way after midnight upon receiving reports of gunfire, according to Officer Cody Tapley of the Sacramento Police Department. One victim was found with one or more gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on Thursday morning. The police department’s homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were present at the location, but no information about the suspect was immediately available. The incident is the fifth reported shooting death by the Sacramento police this week in three separate incidents. On Tuesday night, two people were killed in a suspected drive-by shooting in Del Paso Heights, and two others were killed in a shooting on Monday afternoon in Old North Sacramento, with police suggesting that the two men involved in the incident may have shot each other. Michael McGough is a Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident who interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism. He now anchors the breaking news reporting team at The Sacramento Bee, covering public safety and other local stories.

