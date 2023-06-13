Late-Night Shooting in St. Charles Leaves One Dead and One Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to police, a shooting took place at an apartment complex in St. Charles on Monday night resulting in the death of a man and injury of a woman. The incident occurred at Clock Tower Square Apartments, located in close proximity to I-70 and Fifth Street, just before 11:00 p.m. Both victims, a 22-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, were transported to the hospital where the man passed away. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect, a 21-year-old, was arrested at his residence in University City. KMOV retains all rights © 2023.

News Source : https://www.kmov.com

Source Link :1 dead, 1 wounded in late-night shooting in St. Charles/