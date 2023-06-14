Latest Attack Rocks Peace-Loving Community as 18-Year-Old Soldier Shoots Two Dead at Army Range today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A military firing range in central Japan was the site of a deadly shooting, resulting in the arrest of an 18-year-old soldier. Two instructors were killed and another person injured during a live-bullet exercise, with reports indicating that the victims were involved in training the suspect and other new recruits. The suspect was quickly apprehended following the incident at the Ground Self Defense Force (GSDF) firing range in the city of Gifu. Three instructors were taken to hospital, but two died. GSDF Chief of Staff Katie Davis has yet to release further details.

