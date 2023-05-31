Latest News on 12-Year-Old Tulsa Daughter, April Lyda, Who Stabbed Her Brother to Death: Zander Lyda’s Obituary

Zander Lyda’s Death: A Tragic Loss

Introduction

The death of Zander Lyda, a 14-year-old boy, has come as a shock to many. The incident occurred on April 15, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Zander was fatally stabbed by his 12-year-old sister. The incident has left the family and the community devastated.

The Details of the Incident

According to reports, the incident took place in the early hours of the morning. Zander’s sister, whose name has not been released due to her age, called the police and informed them that she had stabbed her brother. When the authorities arrived at the scene, they found Zander lying on the floor with a stab wound. Despite their efforts, Zander could not be saved, and he passed away at the scene.

The Aftermath

Zander’s death has left his family and friends in shock. The community has also been deeply affected by the incident. The 12-year-old sister has been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing. The authorities are trying to determine the motive behind the stabbing.

Zander Lyda’s Obituary

Zander Lyda was born on November 29, 2006, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was the son of April Lyda and had two younger siblings. Zander was a kind and gentle soul, who loved playing video games and spending time with his family and friends. He was a bright student and had a passion for science. Zander’s death has left a void in the lives of those who knew him.

Tributes and Condolences

The news of Zander’s death has spread far and wide, and many people have expressed their condolences to the family. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with the funeral expenses. The page has received an overwhelming response, with people donating generously to support the family in their time of need.

Conclusion

Zander Lyda’s death is a tragic loss. The incident has left the family and the community in shock. Zander will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul, who left an indelible mark on the lives of those who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.

