Latest Updates on the Greensboro Shooting Incident

Greensboro Active Shooter Incident: Latest News and Updates

The city of Greensboro, North Carolina, was hit by a shooting incident that left several people injured. According to local authorities, the shooting occurred in a residential area near the intersection of Phillips Avenue and Merritt Drive.

The police department received multiple calls reporting shots fired, and officers were dispatched to the scene. The shooter, who has not been identified yet, was reportedly armed with a rifle and wearing body armor. He opened fire on a group of people and fled the scene.

Several people were injured in the shooting, and they were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not yet known. The police have initiated a manhunt for the shooter and have advised residents in the area to stay indoors and report any suspicious activity.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, and the investigation is ongoing. The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for the latest news on the Greensboro active shooter incident.

