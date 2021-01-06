Lathon Kemp Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lathon Kemp has Died .
Lathon Kemp has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Global Naga Forum @forum_naga · 9m The Global Naga Forum expresses our condolences to the family of Enoli. Lathon Kemp (1924-2021) who was among the first Naga women who weaved the first version of the Naga National flag. #NagaRightsMatter
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.