Lathon Kemp Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lathon Kemp has Died .

Lathon Kemp has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Global Naga Forum @forum_naga · 9m The Global Naga Forum expresses our condolences to the family of Enoli. Lathon Kemp (1924-2021) who was among the first Naga women who weaved the first version of the Naga National flag. #NagaRightsMatter