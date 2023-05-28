lau pata-chingri bata recipe: Make Lau Pata-Chingri Bata this Sunday and relish its flavors.

One Dish on the Sunday Spread Sorted

Making a list of what all to buy from the Robibarer bajar? Add lau pata and chingri at the top of the list, and we’ll tell you why. We’ve just found the easiest and tastiest lau pata-chingri bata recipe that is absolutely perfect for Sunday lunch. By the Instagram handle @bongsoulmates, the colours in the recipe are a treat to the eyes. And the simple ingredients promise a truly Bangali dish that takes us back to the time when our thakumas and didimas used to make all sorts of bata wonders on sheel-nora— right from daal bata for daaler bora to posto bata to go with gorom bhaat. Aah the nostalgia!

If you don’t have access to a sheel-nora, go for the mixer grinder but don’t skip making this recipe. It’s just too yummy to give a pass.

Now, let’s dive into the recipe:

Ingredients:

500 gm lau pata (bottle gourd leaves)

200 gm chingri (prawns)

2 green chillies

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp mustard oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Wash the lau pata and chop it into small pieces. Wash the prawns and marinate them with turmeric powder and salt for 10 minutes. In a pan, heat mustard oil and add the chopped lau pata and green chillies. Saute them for a few minutes until the leaves are cooked. Add the marinated prawns to the pan and mix well. Cook for another 5-7 minutes or until the prawns are cooked. Add salt and red chilli powder to taste. Mix well. Turn off the heat and let it cool down for a few minutes. Grind the mixture in a sheel-nora or mixer grinder to get a smooth consistency. Your lau pata-chingri bata is ready to be served with hot steamed rice.

This recipe is perfect for those lazy Sunday afternoons when you don’t want to spend too much time in the kitchen but still want to enjoy a delicious homemade meal. The combination of lau pata and chingri is a match made in heaven, and the bata form gives it a unique texture and flavour. So, go ahead and try this recipe and let us know how it turned out for you.

Happy cooking!

Lau pata-chingri bata recipe Bengali shrimp and bottle gourd paste recipe Sunday meal ideas Authentic Bengali cuisine Homemade Bengali condiments

News Source : ttindia

Source Link :Try this lau pata-chingri bata recipe on Sunday and enjoy/