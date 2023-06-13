Lauderdale Lakes shooting results in man’s death today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting that occurred in Lauderdale Lakes on Monday night is currently under investigation by detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The incident resulted in the death of one man who was found lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency services were immediately called to the scene but were unfortunately unable to save the victim. The authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased. The BSO Crime Scene Unit is currently investigating the situation, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the BSO Homicide Detective or Broward Crime Stoppers. This incident comes after a town hall meeting was recently held in Lauderdale Lakes due to a series of shootings that occurred in the area.

Lauderdale Lakes shooting Homicide investigation Gun violence Suspect apprehension Victim identification

News Source : Ryan Mackey

Source Link :1 man killed in Lauderdale Lakes shooting/