“Lauderdale Lakes shooting” today : BSO Reports Fatal Shooting of a Woman in Lauderdale Lakes

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lauderdale Lakes early Thursday morning that left a woman dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said that they received a call about gunfire around 2:30 am and when deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not been released, and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Residents in the area have expressed concern about the increase in violence and shootings in the community. This shooting marks the third homicide in Lauderdale Lakes in less than a month. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols in the area in an effort to prevent further violence. Sheriff Gregory Tony stated that they are committed to identifying those responsible for the recent violence and holding them accountable. He also urged anyone with information to contact the authorities and assured the community that they will do everything in their power to keep them safe. As the investigation continues, residents in the area are being asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

News Source : Brian Hamacher

