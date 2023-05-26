laundry tips: Common Laundry Errors: Insights from Consumer Reports

The Proper Way to Do Laundry: Tips from Consumer Reports

Introduction

The laundry room is a place where families spend a lot of time doing about 300 loads of laundry every year. However, according to new research from Consumer Reports (CR), there is a chance that people may be doing laundry wrong. This article will provide tips from CR on how to do laundry the proper way.

Washing Frequency

CR advises that it’s not necessary to wash comforters every week unless your pet sleeps on the bed. Otherwise, every three weeks will do the job. Sheets, on the other hand, should be washed every five to seven days, sooner if someone is sick. Towels can be used for three to five days before washing, as long as they are hung up to dry in between uses.

Undergarments and Gym Clothes

Undergarments, t-shirts, socks, and gym clothes should be washed after each use. CR emphasizes that they should not be left bunched up in a bag, where they can become a science experiment.

Khakis, Dress Shirts, and Jeans

Khakis and dress shirts should be washed after three wears unless they are dirty, stained, or sweaty. Jeans can go without a wash for even longer.

Detergents

CR tested laundry detergents and found that Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release, Tide Oxi, and Persil Pro Clean Stain Fighter yielded very good results. However, using too much detergent is not necessary, and research shows that many people use twice as much as they need to.

Stain Removal

One common mistake that many people make is putting stained clothes in the dryer before the stain is removed. Once you do that, the heat sets the stain and it will be hard to get rid of it. It’s better to use a stain remover and wash the item again.

Conclusion

Following these tips from Consumer Reports can help families do laundry the proper way, which will save time, money, and effort in the long run. By washing items at the appropriate frequency, using the right amount of detergent, and treating stains properly, people can ensure that their clothes are clean, fresh, and long-lasting.

Laundry tips Laundry best practices Laundry efficiency Laundry detergents Laundry machine maintenance

News Source : Toronto

Source Link :The most common laundry mistakes: Consumer Reports/