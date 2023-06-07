Laundry Tips For Towels With Feces On Them : How to Effectively Clean Towels with Feces Stains

“Efficient Techniques for Cleaning Towels with Fecal Stains”

Laundry Tips For Towels With Feces On Them

Dealing with towels that have feces on them can be a daunting task, but it’s a reality that many of us have to face at some point. Whether it’s from a pet accident or a child’s accident, it’s important to know how to properly clean and sanitize these towels to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. In this article, we’ll provide you with some practical laundry tips to help you effectively clean towels with feces on them.

Pre-Treat the Stain

Before washing the towels, it’s important to pre-treat the stain. You can use a stain remover or a mixture of baking soda and water to create a paste. Apply the paste to the affected area, and let it sit for about 30 minutes before washing. This will help to loosen the stain and make it easier to remove during the wash cycle.

Wash in Hot Water

When washing towels with feces on them, it’s important to use hot water. Hot water helps to kill germs and bacteria that may be present on the towels. Set the washing machine to the hottest water temperature possible and add your regular laundry detergent. If the towels are heavily soiled, consider adding an additional scoop of detergent to the wash cycle.

Use a Disinfectant

To ensure that your towels are properly sanitized, consider adding a disinfectant to the wash cycle. Bleach is a powerful disinfectant that can kill germs and bacteria. Add ½ cup of bleach to the wash cycle to sanitize the towels. If you prefer not to use bleach, you can use a disinfectant laundry additive like Lysol Laundry Sanitizer. Follow the instructions on the bottle for best results.

Dry on High Heat

After washing the towels, dry them on high heat. High heat helps to kill any remaining germs and bacteria that may be present on the towels. If the towels are still damp after one cycle in the dryer, consider running them through a second cycle to ensure that they are completely dry.

Wash Separately

To prevent the spread of germs and bacteria, it’s important to wash towels with feces on them separately from your other laundry. This will help to avoid cross-contamination and ensure that your other laundry items remain clean and germ-free.

FAQs

Q: Can I use vinegar instead of bleach to sanitize towels with feces on them?

A: Vinegar is not a powerful disinfectant like bleach, but it can help to sanitize towels to some extent. Add 1 cup of white vinegar to the wash cycle along with your regular laundry detergent to help sanitize the towels.

Q: Can I wash towels with feces on them in cold water?

A: It’s not recommended to wash towels with feces on them in cold water. Hot water helps to kill germs and bacteria that may be present on the towels. If you must wash the towels in cold water, consider using a disinfectant laundry additive like Lysol Laundry Sanitizer to help sanitize the towels.

Q: How often should I sanitize my towels?

A: It’s recommended to sanitize your towels every 2-3 weeks to help prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. If you have towels with feces on them, consider sanitizing them after each use to prevent the spread of harmful bacteria.

In conclusion, cleaning towels with feces on them may seem like a daunting task, but with these practical laundry tips, you can effectively clean and sanitize your towels to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. Remember to pre-treat the stain, wash in hot water, use a disinfectant, dry on high heat, and wash separately. By following these tips, you can help ensure that your towels are clean and germ-free.

