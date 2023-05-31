Launji Recipe: Turn up the Heat with Sweet and Sour Launji Recipe Made with Tangy Mangoes in Summer Season

Garmi K Mausam M Banaye Or Khatte Meethe Ho Jaye

Summer is the time when we all crave for something refreshing and tangy. And what can be better than a bowl of khatte meethe aam (sweet and sour mangoes) to satisfy our taste buds? Here is a traditional Indian recipe for Launji, a sweet and sour pickle made with raw mangoes, which can be used as a side dish with any meal.

Ingredients:

2 raw mangoes, peeled and chopped into small pieces

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/4 teaspoon nigella seeds

1/4 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup jaggery

1/4 cup water

1/4 teaspoon black salt

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin, fennel, nigella, mustard and fenugreek seeds. Once they start spluttering, add turmeric and red chilli powder. Add chopped mangoes and salt. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add jaggery and water. Mix well and let it cook for 5-7 minutes. Add black salt and mix well. Cook for another minute and turn off the flame. Let it cool down and transfer to a glass jar. Keep it in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours before serving. Enjoy with any meal as a side dish.

Health benefits of raw mangoes:

Raw mangoes are an excellent source of vitamin C, which helps in boosting the immune system and fighting against infections. They are also rich in antioxidants, which protect the body from harmful free radicals. Raw mangoes are a good source of dietary fiber, which helps in digestion and prevents constipation. They are also low in calories and help in weight loss. Raw mangoes have anti-inflammatory properties and help in reducing inflammation in the body.

Conclusion:

Launji is a popular traditional Indian pickle made with raw mangoes, which is a perfect blend of sweet and sour flavors. It is easy to make and can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days. Raw mangoes are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which provide various health benefits. So, try this delicious recipe and enjoy the summer season with khatte meethe aam.

