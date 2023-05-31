Laura Gregory UFC: All You Need to Know About Laura Gregory, Wife of UFC Sensation Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett: Who is his wife Laura Gregory and their relationship status

Paddy Pimblett is a 28-year-old British UFC star who has gained a lot of popularity since his induction into the UFC in 2021. He has an unblemished 4-0 record in the UFC and draws massive public attention. Despite his growing popularity, Pimblett failed to score a clean victory in his last bout against Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Pimblett is also a successful YouTuber with more than 860k subscribers on his channel ‘Paddy The Baddy’. However, there is hardly anything that can be found about his personal life on his channel or public interviews. But reports suggest that Pimblett is currently in a relationship, and he recently tied the knot with his long-time sweetheart, Laura Gregory.

Who is Laura Gregory?

Laura Gregory is Paddy Pimblett’s wife, and the duo recently tied the knot a few days back at Peckforton Castle in the UK. Gregory’s age and origin are not known, as she keeps her personal information away from the public eye.

How did Laura Gregory meet Paddy Pimblett?

Unfortunately, there is no exact information about how the couple met. However, Gregory revealed in one of her Instagram posts that the couple has been together for more than 11 years now.

Do Laura Gregory and Paddy Pimblett have children?

Reportedly, Pimblett and Gregory don’t have any kids together currently. However, looking at the couple recently tying the knot, a number of fans might expect them to have kids and build a family together soon.

When is Paddy Pimblett fighting next?

Pimblett sustained a major foot injury during his UFC 282 bout against Jared Gordon on 11 December 2022. He requires surgery and might need quite some time to heal. Hence, it might be said that Pimblett won’t be returning to the octagon until the later months of this year.

In conclusion, Paddy Pimblett is a promising UFC prospect, and his growing popularity has drawn a lot of public attention. He recently tied the knot with his long-time sweetheart, Laura Gregory. The duo has been together for more than 11 years now, and they don’t have any children together currently. Pimblett is currently recovering from his injury and might not return to the octagon until the later months of this year.

News Source : EssentiallySports

Source Link :UFC Star Paddy Pimblett’s Wife: Everything You Need to Know About Laura Gregory/