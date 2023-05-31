Laura Isabela – Plus Size Models: Laura Isabela: Age, Weight, Relationships, Net Worth, Outfit Ideas & Representation in Plus Size Modeling

Laura Isabela: Biography of a Plus-Size Model

Introduction

Laura Isabela is a plus-size model who has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. She has worked with various brands and designers and has been featured in numerous magazines. In this article, we will take a closer look at her life, career, and personal style.

Biography

Laura Isabela was born on January 14, 1991, in Los Angeles, California. She grew up in a family that was interested in fashion and style, and this influenced her to pursue a career in modeling. She started modeling at the age of 18 and quickly made a name for herself in the industry.

Career

Laura Isabela has worked with various brands and designers, including Lane Bryant, Torrid, and Eloquii. She has also been featured in numerous magazines, such as Glamour, Cosmopolitan, and Vogue. She has become an advocate for body positivity and has used her platform to promote self-love and acceptance.

Age

Laura Isabela is currently 30 years old. She has been in the modeling industry for over a decade and has become a role model for young girls and women who aspire to be models.

Weight

Laura Isabela is a plus-size model, and she is proud of her curves. She has never disclosed her exact weight, but she has spoken openly about her body and how she has learned to love and accept it.

Relationships

Laura Isabela is a private person when it comes to her personal life. She has not shared much about her relationships, but it is known that she is currently single.

Net Worth

Laura Isabela’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has made her fortune through her modeling career, as well as through various endorsements and collaborations.

Outfit Ideas

Laura Isabela’s personal style is chic and sophisticated. She often wears tailored pieces that highlight her curves. She loves to mix and match different textures and patterns, and she is not afraid to experiment with bold colors. Here are some outfit ideas inspired by her style:

A fitted blazer with high-waisted trousers and a silk blouse. A midi dress with a cinched waist and a bold print. A leather skirt with a cozy sweater and ankle boots. A jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and wide-leg pants. A denim jacket with a midi skirt and ankle boots.

Conclusion

Laura Isabela is a talented plus-size model who has become a role model for young girls and women. She has used her platform to promote body positivity and self-love, and she has become a fashion icon in her own right. We hope that this article has given you a closer look at her life, career, and personal style.

